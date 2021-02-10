Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 27,119 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.