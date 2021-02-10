Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after buying an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.