Wade G W & Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,141 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $93.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

