Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,627 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $504.95 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $509.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

