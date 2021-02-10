Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

VTI stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $206.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

