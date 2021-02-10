Wade G W & Inc. Takes $567,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.05 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $522.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

