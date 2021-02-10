Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after buying an additional 193,152 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

