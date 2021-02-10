Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

