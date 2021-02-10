Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 55,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

