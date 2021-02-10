Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WTRE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 5,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

