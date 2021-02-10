Watsco (WSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

