Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.12

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

