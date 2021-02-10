WAX Market Cap Reaches $75.40 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035014 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,508,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,372,900 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

