Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.27.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,494 shares of company stock worth $32,525,264. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

