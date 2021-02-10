WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 116,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

