Wedbush Comments on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

