Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Consolidated Edison (ED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) recently:

1/28/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2021 – Consolidated Edison was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

