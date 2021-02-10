Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $107.00.

1/13/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands is poised to benefit from solid product portfolio and strength in its operating segments in the quarters ahead. Also, solid momentum across the company’s Fiberon business and investments in product innovation are likely to be beneficial. Further, its focus on operational efficiency and supply-chain optimization are expected to improve margins. The company’s cost-control measures are likely to help it maintain a healthy margin performance. In the past six months its shares have outperformed the industry. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak remains concerning. Also, the company is experiencing rising cost of sales over the past few quarters. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

12/18/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

