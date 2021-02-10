Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.06

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 976645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 375,582 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

