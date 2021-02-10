Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

