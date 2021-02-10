Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.71-0.76 for the period. Welltower also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

