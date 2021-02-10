WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

NYSE WCC opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

