WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.90

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

