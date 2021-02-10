West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,375 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

