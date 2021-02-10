West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,194 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 63,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a market capitalization of $407.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

