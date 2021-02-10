West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 314,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,803,078. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

