West Coast Financial LLC Sells 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,662.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

