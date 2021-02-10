Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.