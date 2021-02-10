Western Financial Corporation Makes New $845,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

