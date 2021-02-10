Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

WTE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE WTE opened at C$19.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$19.78.

About Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

