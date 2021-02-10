White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $172.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

