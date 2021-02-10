White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.