White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704,961 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $17,245,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

