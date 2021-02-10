White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $226.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $226.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

