William E. Aubrey II Buys 861 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $283.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.