Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $101.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $19,686,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. 740,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

