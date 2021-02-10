Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

