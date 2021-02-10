Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS.

WLTW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.48. 8,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

