Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.58. Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 35,020 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$28.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52.

About Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.