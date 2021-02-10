Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 1,544 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

