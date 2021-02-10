Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 83 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

