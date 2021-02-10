Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.