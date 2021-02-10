Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $595,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

