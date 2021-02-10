Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

