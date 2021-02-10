Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Facebook by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 976,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $266,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

