Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold a total of 152,114 shares of company stock worth $13,840,001 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.