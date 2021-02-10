Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

