Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $275.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.