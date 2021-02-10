World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,387 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CLNY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.