WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WPP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 2,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WPP by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in WPP by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

